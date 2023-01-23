Cowboys 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward, top, tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown during an NFL divisional round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles also had a standout defensive effort Saturday night.

