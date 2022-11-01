Jets Broncos Football

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts to play against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL game on Oct. 23, 2022, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins' first-round draft pick next year.

The Broncos (3-5) also get running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Dolphins (5-3), who are getting a 2025 fifth-rounder from Denver.


AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames and AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

