Right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed the second half of the 2021 season with a torn quad but otherwise has been a steady presence in San Francisco’s lineup, making 32 consecutive starts before the injury and starting every game in 2022, as well.

New Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief knows how difficult it can be to create long-term stability for an NFL offensive line. He had a front-row seat in the not-too-distant past when he played more than a decade for New Orleans as a guard and then eventually as a tackle.

Strief, now in charge of his own room for the first time after two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach in New Orleans, will essentially be looking for someone to provide Denver what he provided the Saints.

