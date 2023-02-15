ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The most dangerous teams in college basketball are those with nothing to lose come March.
The University of Wyoming has embraced that role of late, playing its best three-game stretch since November over the past two weeks. That stretch included narrow losses to UNLV and Boise State before a huge upset over New Mexico on Tuesday in Albuquerque.
The past three games have also been the first games the Cowboys have played since the departures of Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman. The trio transferred to UW last spring, with Agbonkpolo and Anderson coming from USC and Kyman transferring from UCLA.
The experiment of recruiting three life-long friends from Southern California to come play hoops in Wyoming didn’t last long. All three players left the team last week for undisclosed reasons just 22 games into the season.
“We thank Max, Ethan and Jake for their contributions to the program,” UW coach Jeff Linder said in a news release last week. “We wish them well in their futures, both on and off the court.”
Despite the hype stemming from coming from power five programs, the trio never really established its footing since touching down in Laramie last summer. All three players had multiple chances to carve out a role in the lineup, but their reduced playing time near the end told most of the story for their eventual departure out of Laramie.
Anderson played the biggest role for the Cowboys this season, averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21 games. After scoring 14 points and 13 points in back-to-back games against Air Force and CSU last month, Anderson saw his minutes dwindle to just 15 minutes combined in his final two games.
Agbonkpolo showed flashes this season, but his defensive struggles kept him off the court for long periods of time. He played in just 16 games, averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. In his last three games for UW, Agbonkpolo played just 10 minutes total.
Kyman was battling through a back injury for the past month. Even when he was healthy, he averaged just 12.7 minutes through 18 games. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds but shot just 26.8% from 3-point range.
Agbonkpolo and Anderson entered the transfer portal as graduate students Tuesday, according to Rivals.com.
The trio’s absence has hardly been felt since their departure. The Cowboys have come together as a group over the past three games, despite playing without leading scorer Noah Reynolds (concussions) and Graham Ike (right foot), who will both miss the rest of the season.
The Cowboys played two games last week with just seven scholarship players available, but Kenny Foster was able to return against New Mexico to bump that number back up to eight. Regardless of how many players UW has available on a given night, it proved Tuesday night how much fight it has left to give.
“All these guys are obviously guys we’ve been together for two, three years now,” super-senior Hunter Maldonado said after Tuesday’s win. “The freshmen have bought in, the newcomers have bought in. Everybody here now fights for the team. They’re Wyoming basketball players and not basketball players at Wyoming.
“... It’s just a matter of taking that next step. Obviously we’ve been getting closer and closer. Today we took that next step. Now we’ve got to keep that momentum up and doing it here shows us we can do it anywhere else. We can get it done.”
Maldonado’s postgame comments weren’t the first time the Cowboys indirectly cast shade toward the three California transfers for leaving the team. UW coach Jeff Linder has been preaching about his players’ ability to buy into the team rather than their individual role, and that conversation has only grown more popular since Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman left Laramie last week.
“To have that type of collective effort, that’s what my teams have looked like,” Linder said after Tuesday’s win at The Pit. “That’s what my teams will look like, and those are the types of guys that will play at the University of Wyoming. They’re going to play for one another, they’re going to play really hard, they’re going to dive on the floor and they’re going to do the little things. You know what, I can lose that way.
“I know, at the end of the day, that’s where winning lies. It’s when you do those little things and you do those little things in practice. We’ve got those guys in that room. When we talk about discipline and effort on every possession, we’ve done that for three games in a row now.”
It’s no coincidence Linder mentioned the last three games, all of which have been played after Agbonkpolo, Anderson and Kyman left the team. For the eight healthy scholarship player left for the Cowboys, the focus now has shifted to playing as a unit and winning and losing games together.
“We play for the name on the front and for the guy that’s next to us in the huddle and for this state,” Xavier DuSell said after last week’s home loss to UNLV. “It’s a tight-knit circle, and we’re just playing for each other every night.”
The team chemistry between the eight scholarship players remaining on the Cowboys’ roster played a big part in UW’s upset win over the Lobos on Tuesday. The Cowboys were able to overcome the challenge of playing in front of over 11,000 fans to close out a team that once had high hopes for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
“It means everything,” Linder said about UW’s team chemistry. “You can’t come in here unless you have everyone pulling in the same direction and pushing in the same direction. That’s what we have in that locker room. Everybody is pushing in the same direction. It just makes it a lot easier.
“... For Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson, not sure if they’ve ever won here in there career, but to have that feeling, it’s special. To us, it was great to feel that in the locker room. We hadn’t felt that in a long time. It was really cool to see.”
The last team anybody wants to face in late February or March is an opponent with nothing to lose. The Cowboys have embraced the role of playing spoiler, perhaps decimating any hopes of an at-large bid for a New Mexico team that started the season 13-0.
“It’s that time of the year,” Linder said. “We knew that there was going to be a sense of desperation on their part and we knew we needed to exceed that in order for us to have a chance to win the game. I thought that we played with a level of urgency and desperation, and that was exciting to see and it was fun to watch.”