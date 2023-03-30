Plenty of familiar faces took the field for the University of Wyoming football team’s first spring practice earlier this week.
UW’s defense returns most of its core from a year ago. The Cowboys finished sixth in the Mountain West defensively with an average of 23.9 points allowed per game.
The Cowboys also finished sixth in the conference in rushing defense with an average of 153.6 rushing yards allowed per game, but were eighth in pass defense with an average of 217 passing yards allowed per game.
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, will welcome in a recruiting class with 35 new players joining the program. Of those 35 incoming athletes, 17 will play on the defensive side for the Cowboys.
Defensive line
Arguably UW’s strongest unit on either side of the ball last season, the Cowboys’ defensive line will look to build on its success from a year ago. UW finished second in the conference in sacks with 37 and ranked No. 73 in the country with 153.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
UW lost Oluwayseyi Omotosho, who transferred to Oregon State in December, but will return key contributors DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders at defensive end, along with Jordan Bertagnole and Gavin Meyer at defensive tackle. Harris had a team-high 8.5 sacks, in addition to 57 total tackles, while Siders was just behind him with seven sacks and 44 total tackles.
At the tackle spot, Bertagnole and Meyer combined for 8.5 sacks and 89 total tackles. Cole Godbout will also return for the Cowboys after missing the second half of last season with a foot injury.
Sabastian Harsh and Keelan Cox will be two players to watch during spring and fall camp. Both players suffered season-ending injuries during the preseason last year, and both will be competing for reps as edge rushers.
The defensive end position also has a new coach in Brian Hendricks, who replaced longtime coach Marty English after his retirement last month. Hendricks played linebacker for the Cowboys from 2008-11 and earned second-team All-MW honors twice.
“I applaud Marty for being transparent with me, saying, ‘You know what, it’s time. I know it’s time,’” Bohl said after Tuesday’s practice. “So, then we started looking and saying, ‘Well, where do we go from here?’ Of course, Brian had played for coach English and was a two-time captain here. Anytime we have an opportunity to bring back a skilled coach that understands the culture here (is a good thing).
“The other thing that was so helpful for a period of time was coach English and Brian spent time together, as opposed to other changeovers where you have the new guy coming in and he’s looking at the old guy and he doesn’t want to hear a thing from the old guy. Those two guys, it’s been really seamless.”
Linebackers
UW’s rich tradition of molding young linebackers into NFL-ready talent continues this year with junior Easton Gibbs. Following in the footsteps of Logan Wilson and Chad Muma, Gibbs finished as a top-20 tackler in the country last season, ending the year with 121 tackles, including 64 solos and 57 assisted.
“It’s definitely a special thing to be a part of here,” Gibbs said after Tuesday’s practice. “I take great pride in it. I think we take really great pride in it as a room, as well. It’s definitely cool to have those guys come before you, and to kind of follow in their footsteps and learn from them has been a really cool deal.”
Shae Suiaunoa was the primary linebacker lining up alongside Gibbs last season. He finished the year second on the team with 73 tackles, including 43 solos and 30 assisted. He also intercepted a pass in a win over Northern Colorado.
“He’s grown a lot,” Gibbs said about Suiaunoa. “I definitely give credit to him, because on the field he’s grown a lot, but off the field, too, he’s more of a leader and is always in and out of the weight room.
“He’s a really approachable guy that you can talk to and learn from. I think a lot of the young guys have took to him, and it’s been cool to see him grow.”
Cole Demarzo also saw some playing time at linebacker last season and finished the year with 23 tackles. Cody native Nic Talich will also be looking to carve out a role in the Cowboys’ linebacker room.
Secondary
UW’s secondary was the biggest question mark over the course of last season. The Cowboys finished dead-last in the conference with just six interceptions in 13 games.
UW’s passing defense as a whole needs to take a big step forward if it wants to compete for a MW title. The Cowboys finished eighth in the conference last season with an average of 217 passing yards allowed per game and allowed the second-most total passing yards in the MW at 2,821.
UW lost its No. 1 cornerback in Cameron Stone, who transferred to Hawaii in December. Jakorey Hawkins will be fighting to slide into that No. 1 slot after tallying eight pass deflections, 30 total tackles and one interception last season.
The Cowboys will also return their top safety in Wyett Ekeler, who finished his sophomore season with 67 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one interception. Transfer Tyrecus Davis could also play a significant role this fall.
Davis transferred to UW from Navarro Community College in Texas. Listed as a safety, Davis earned second team All-Southwest Junior College Conference honors at cornerback this fall.
“He’s a really impactful, play with his hair on fire type of guy,” UW executive director of recruiting Gordie Haug said about Davis last month. “He plays with a lot of passion. ... Expect him to be a big player for us in the future here.”
The nickleback position will be one of the most enticing position battles to watch leading up to the season. Wrook Brown proved himself capable of the starting job last season, but he’ll have to hold off Buck Coors this spring and summer to hold onto the starting job come September.
“Wrook was a guy who came in and exceeded my expectations,” Bohl said. “He was a guy, early in the year, who played against Illinois and was not exactly ready for primetime. But what occurred was, when he had his opportunity on the back end, he showed us that he can compete in our conference and play well.
“I talked to him today, and I said, ‘You gotta keep that chip on your shoulder to move forward.’ Nothing brings out the best in a man other than competition.”
Special teams
UW’s special teams played a big part in the team’s seven wins last season. The Cowboys will return one of the best kicking tandems in the country in kicker John Hoyland and punter Clayton Stewart.
Hoyland tied for seventh in the country last year with an average of 1.69 field goals per game and converting 22-of-25 (88%) of his field goal attempts on the season. His 22 made field goals set a new school record at UW, beating out Cory Wedel and J.D. Wallum’s old record of 20 set in 1996 and 2001, respectively.
“It’s something that I don’t take for granted,” Bohl said in November. “I think sometimes other people do, and you just think it’s an automatic deal. He’s had some challenging kicks, but he’s been very, very accurate. Those points have all added up.”
Stewart finished No. 33 in the country with an average of 43.75 yards per punt. In total, Stewart had 73 punts in 13 games for a total of 3,194 yards on the season.
Hoyland was a first-team All-MW selection, while Stewart was an honorable mention. While it may not speak well to the Cowboys’ offensive efficiency, Stewart’s 73 total punts tied for fifth in the country.
“It’s my job to put the defense in the right spot,” Stewart said in November. “If the defense holds them back, then the offense is in better position. It all works together.
“I’m not going out there for myself. I just go out there for the betterment of the team. I’m never like, ‘I need to punt this for myself.’ I want to go out there and put all the guys on the defense somewhere where it’s fun to play football.”