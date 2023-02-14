Raiders Carr Football

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

 Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the club evaluates its future at the position.

The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders' salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season.

