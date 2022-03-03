ROCK SPRINGS – March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
This month, Rocket-Miner will feature an organization that specializes in the care of individuals with developmental disabilities every week.
Life Skills Wyoming is a provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, seizure disorders, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, acquired brain injury, traumatic brain injury and more. The services they provide bring an enhanced quality of life to people with a wide range of needs, one good deed at a time.
Rock Springs residents Logan and Jana Meeks organized Life Skills 20 years ago.
“Logan’s intent for this organization isn’t just changing the lives for the people here at Life Skills but we’re going to change the world by making a difference for people,” said Michael Boren, assistant director for Life Skills.
“That is his vision for this organization and that’s something I embrace whole heartedly,” he expressed. ”I truly believe we can make the world a better place and we can start that right here at home with the people we serve.”
The mission of Life Skills is to develop purpose and passion while fostering independence for individuals with intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries. (ABI)
“Brain injuries can severely impact a person’s life,” Boren pointed out.
“We look at each person as an individual here and we try to recognize their humanity, their desire for growth, achievement and accomplishment,” Boren shared. “Our purpose is to help people strive for the best quality of life, whatever that might be.”
“For us, it’s about honoring the individual, our own desires for accomplishment and satisfaction in this life.”
He added, “It’s truly rewarding to watch a person make progress, grow and accomplish those that are their dreams so to be a part of that is really a special kind of thing.”
According to Boren, there are individuals from the program who are employed throughout the community.
“Particularly, I’d recognize Home Depot and Taco Time,” he mentioned. “Both of these organizations have been wonderful in this community, offering employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.
“They’ve provided them that opportunity to give back and that is a great thing and we’re very grateful for that.”
Individuals with disabilities can find job opportunities within LifeSkills as well. They can do several tasks in the community such as snow removal, lawn care, yard clean-up, auto detailing, general labor and assistance with moving.
“We also have individuals who provide janitorial services,” Boren said. “CLIMB Wyoming has been a wonderful supporter of the people we employ. So has Tire Den, Plan One and some others.
“These organizations have made the effort to help provide meaningful employment to our people. We’re very thankful to them.”
Boren had the opportunity to attend the mayor’s proclamation for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Green River on Tuesday.
“The city of Green River has always been a huge supporter for people with disabilities,” Boren pointed out. “We are always appreciative of that. We believe that it’s critical to support people in achieving what they desire in their lives.”
“Everyone should have equal opportunity to do that regardless of their ability.”
The proclamation states that every person, regardless of their ability, has valuable strengths, an infinite capacity to learn and the potential to make important contributions to their communities.
“Giving them the opportunity to achieve to their maximum desire and ability is what our society is about when it’s at it’s very best.”
He went on to say how meaningful the recent proclamation is to him and everyone at Life Skills.
“It helps in changing people’s minds and attitudes,” he noted. “We’ve come such a long way but there are still a lot of people in our community and in this world who are still ignorant about disabilities and about the wonderful people who are there behind that disability.”
Unfortunately, some people see the disability and not the people behind the disability, Boren revealed.
“Helping people overcome their ignorance on disabilities and what that means is an important part of our mission.”
Boren believes the work they do at Life Skills is very important.
“The more we work together, the better we can make life for everyone.”