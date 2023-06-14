Bills Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs reacts during a practice Wednesday, June 14, 2023., in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing on Wednesday, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo's top receiver a day earlier have been resolved.

To begin with, McDermott said Diggs didn't skip the team's mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. As for the issues that led to Diggs' concerns in questioning his role in the offense, the coach said the team and the receiver are "in a real good spot."

