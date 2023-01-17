FOOD-DISNEYLAND-ROLLOUT-MCT

Disneyland Resort in California begins commemorating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary on Jan. 27 with special, limited-time celebrations taking place throughout the resort all year long. The resort will feature new platinum-infused decor, two new nighttime spectaculars, shimmering new looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage and merchandise offerings, and more.

 Artist concept/Disneyland Resort/TNS

Disneyland is rolling out dozens of new foods, snacks, drinks and collectibles designed to entice and delight foodies ahead of the upcoming Disney100 year-long party celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney animation.

Disney100 food and beverage items are available before the anniversary party officially kicks off with the launch of a new ride, fireworks show and nighttime spectacular on Jan. 27.

