Australian Open Draw Tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament on May 31, 2022, in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, returns to the hard-court tournament after missing it last year when his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. He also couldn't compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus