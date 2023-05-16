Italy Tennis Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain at the Italian Open tennis tournament Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Rome. 

 Associated Press

ROME — Novak Djokovic's angry glare made it clear how furious the 22-time Grand Slam champion was with his opponent.

And it wasn't just because Cameron Norrie hit him in the left calf with an overhead smash after Djokovic had already turned his back and conceded a point early in the second set of the Serb's 6-3, 6-4 win on Tuesday.

