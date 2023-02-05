wte-20230205-spts-MahmoudAbdulRauf

Former Denver Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf stands with his teammates and prays during the national anthem before a game against the Chicago Bulls on March 15, 1996, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Somehow, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf doesn’t appear to be resentful.

Perhaps it’s the maturity that comes with nearly three decades’ worth of time, or perhaps he’s rationalized his unusual path in and out of the NBA. But Abdul-Rauf was, in many ways, a trailblazer. Stand, a Showtime documentary that premiered Friday, explores his fascinating story of overcoming poverty, racism, Tourette’s Syndrome, and a single-parent household only to later be exiled from the NBA because of his beliefs.

