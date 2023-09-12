WORLAND — In 2021, Lt. Ray Krogman’s family reaped the benefits of a scientific recovery team that found the remains of Krogman more than 50 years after he disappeared over Laos in 1967.

This weekend, area residents can view a documentary about one organization committed to bringing service members home who have been killed or missing in action.

