Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Holding the proclamation are Mayor Pete Rust and Chelsea Cortez, YWCA shelter manager. From left to right, in back row are Jim Zimmerman, Robert Berg, Mike Shutran, Sherry Bushman and George Jost.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
Purple lights shine throughout the Clock Tower Plaza in Green River during Domestic Violence Month as a reminder to stand up and speak out against violence.
GREEN RIVER -- Residents, by now, should notice the purple lights wrapped around trees, as a reminder to stand up and speak out against domestic violence.
According to Chelsea Cortez, YWCA shelter manager, the National Network to End Domestic Violence survey indicated that 70,032 victims were served in one day across the country.
"While high-profile cases may attract headlines, thousands are experiencing domestic violence every day," said Cortez. "YWCA serves hundreds of victims every year. In 2021, the Center for Families and Children assisted 427 clients from Sweetwater County. They assisted with 205 protection orders and 2,549 shelter nights."
"Our desire is to let the community know that domestic violence happens in our community. More importantly, we want victims to know that services are available. It's important for victims to know that abuse isn't their fault and they're not alone."
A 24 hour crisis line is available to those who need help: 307-352-1030.