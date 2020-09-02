Name: Don Erickson
Residence: 2781 Deming Blvd.
Profession: Public Health and Medical Education
Education: BS, University of Illinois
MPH, University of North Carolina
MEd, University of Illinois
Experience: 8 years LCCC Trustee
12 years Mayor of Cheyenne
50 years of community involvement
(health and civic organizations)
What motivated you to run for this position?
Representing Cheyenne and Laramie county voters on LCCC board of trustees is truly an honor.
My goal the first time I ran is the same this year: assist the LCCC team to be the best in the country.
I am pleased to note in this regard, a recent national analysis of 698 colleges rated LCCC 32nd. The analysis had three criteria. 1) cost and financing, 2) educational outcomes and 3) career outcomes.
We can be most proud of this ranking. Further, I would like to see LCCC eventually ranked NUMBER ONE.
My professional training is in public health and medical education. I understand the educational arena.
As former Mayor of Cheyenne, I am aware of opinions and interests of our voters. My background, I believe helps me to make thoughtful decisions. Also, I have great team mates on the Board.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
LCCC has been hit with a double whammy - Covid 19 and significant losses in state revenue due to the reducing dollars from severance tax and mineral royalties.
An immediate task before us is to maintain student and employee safety. A comprehensive plan is in effect and campus activities are monitored daily. The Board is kept fully informed.
Student learning experiences are going forward with creative ways to learn in a virtual environment. Also, face to face classes in the trades and health sciences have well thought out safety procedures.
This fall enrollment is down 11% compared to this time last year.
The Board has endorsed a Strategic Enrollment Management effort. This plan looks to ways and means to increase enrollment in future years.
Declining state revenue has short and long range challenges for all components of the education system.
The Governor has called for a 10% reduction in government spending and possibly more to come. And the Legislature may do more cutting as well. It falls on the LCCC team to be as prepared as possible. Further the LCCC board of trustees has charged administration to submit a reduction plan by mid November. The trustees will face difficult decisions in the months to come. It certainly is not the time for the weak at heart.
Relative to long range stable funding sources, two initiatives are ongoing.
One, the Wyoming Community College Commission formed an ad hoc committee which will make recommendations to the Governor and the Legislators. LCCC president sits on this committee.
A second effort is being led by Wyoming Assn. of Community College Trustees. Trustee Bob Salazar and I represent LCCC at the state level. This group is working closely with the Wyoming Community College Commission ad hoc committee.
The chore is immense and I would like to continue to work on this task.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Frankly, as of this writing I am unaware of my "opponents" proposed policies. However, I am aware of the views of my fellow incumbents who are running for reelection as well. We are running again because we have made a difference. We work well together along with the three who are not up for reelection. The current Board has excellent chemistry and each member brings a set of skills to "get the job done".
Lastly, if one examines the trustees written polices, you will find numerous statements referring to continuous improvement. The trustees expect excellence across the board: administrators, faculty, staff and trustees.
Our mission is to transform student lives through the power of inspired learning.