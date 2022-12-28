Nuggets Kings Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, meets with former NBA player Blade Divas before an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

 AP

Luka Doncic had 60 points and 21 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday, a stat line never seen before in NBA history. Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 15 rebounds and 15 assists on Sunday, a stat line that was managed on only two other occasions.

Two amazing games without a single dunk.

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds@ap.org.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus