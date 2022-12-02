Expectations are the thief of any sport fan's joy.
Unfortunately for University of Wyoming fans, expectations for this year's men's basketball team couldn't have been higher.
The Cowboys were picked to finish second in the Mountain West during the preseason polls. On top of the sky-high team expectations, UW had a pair of individuals voted to the preseason all-conference list, including forward Graham Ike and guard Hunter Maldonado.
To go along with his all-conference nod, Ike was named the MW preseason player of the year after averaging 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds a year ago.
Preseason hype, mixed with a NCAA Tournament appearance in March, set the bar high for this year's team. But just two days before UW's season-opener against Colorado Christian, the Cowboys announced Ike would miss an extended period of time with a lower leg injury.
Nearly a month later, details of Ike's injury are still unclear, but the impact of his absence has been felt in all seven of UW's nonconference games so far this season.
The Cowboys have stumbled out to a 3-4 start to the year, including a bad home loss to Southeastern Louisiana last month. UW was a 22-point favorite over the Lions, but trailed for more than 33 minutes, and eventually fell 76-72 in front of the home crowd.
UW has played marginally better since, but it hasn't resulted in many wins. Going into this weekend, the Cowboys are on a three-game skid and have lost four of their last five games.
To go along with Ike's absence, Maldonado suffered a concussion in the third-round game of the Paradise Jam last week in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He missed the remainder of UW's game against Boston College, a 59-48 loss, and didn't travel for the team's 89-85 overtime loss to Santa Clara on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Through its first seven games, UW is tied for 153rd in the country in scoring offense at 74.3 points per game and tied for 216th in defense with 70.4 points allowed per game.
The Cowboys, and specifically head coach Jeff Linder, are still experimenting with rotations and lineups to win games without Ike. It hasn't been pretty at times, but for UW, the talent is there.
The trio of California transfers – Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson from USC and Jake Kyman from UCLA – have shown flashes alongside returners like Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel. Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden have seen their minutes fluctuate tremendously through the first month of the season, while veteran Hunter Thompson leads the team with an average of 30 minutes per game.
UW's problem has never been talent. For the Cowboys, the problem has become getting the most out of their talent on a consistent basis.
"Last year at this time, we had our roster set and our rotation set," Linder said during Monday's press conference. "I think we're still trying to figure that out. Part of that, too, is the players trying to make that job easy for me to decide whether they play more or they don't.
"I think that's where we've had a lot of inconsistency. I think as we move forward, we're really going to try and tighten the rotation down to probably eight guys."
The Cowboys have had 11 players check in for more than one game this season. While the starting five has been altered because of injuries all season, scoring has come from all over the place, including UW's bench. In seven games, the Cowboys have had five different leading scorers.
In Wednesday's overtime loss to Santa Clara, Reynolds had a career-high 25 points for the Cowboys coming off the bench. A week earlier, against Boston College, UW's leading scorer, Anderson, had just 11 points.
Against Howard, Maldonado led the team with 28. Wenzel had a team-high 20 points and 16 points against Nichols State and Southeastern Louisiana, respectively. Oden led the Cowboys in the season-opener against Colorado Christian with 17.
Disparity in scoring has never been a problem in basketball, especially at the college level. The problem for UW has been the disparity coming from necessity, rather than desire. It's impossible to expect consistent results from a team missing one – and, at times, two – of its best players on the floor.
The nonconference schedule, especially for a mid-major program like UW, is critical for a team's resume come March. While a 3-4 start is far from ideal, the Cowboys still have plenty to play for when the conference season boots up Dec. 28 in Fresno, California.
Ike's return is still up in the air. An original prognosis of six to eight weeks has now shaped into what is likely a mid-January return. The Cowboys are preparing to be without their best player for at least eight more games, but the goal now continues to be finding way to win games without him.
As Linder has mentioned before, no one is going to feel sorry for the Cowboys for losing games without Ike. The talent is there for UW, and it's up to Linder to figure out how to play to his players' strengths, which is a tall order for any basketball coach.
At 3-4, it's safe to say the Cowboys won't be meeting their original expectations going into the season – at least, not in nonconference play.
But the season doesn't end after nonconference games. While expectations must be tempered, UW still has one of the best lineups in the conference when Ike eventually rejoins it.