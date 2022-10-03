TCU Colorado Football

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell looks on in the second half of a game against TCU on Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game.

The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).

