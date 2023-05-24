Celtics Heat Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, and guard Jaylen Brown congratulate each other during the second half of Game 4 during the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics' season didn't end in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat, and now there is a flicker of hope.

Whether Boston's 116-99 victory on Tuesday night was the start of a miraculous revival or simply a momentary reprieve from what NBA history suggests is still inevitable remains to be determined.

