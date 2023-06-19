IndyCar Road America Auto Racing

Alex Palou accelerates on the main straight out of Turn 14 during an IndyCar auto race Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wis.

 Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alex Palou isn’t taking anything for granted and his competitors aren’t conceding a thing.

But someone’s going to have to make a heck of a charge in the second half of the season to prevent Palou from winning his second IndyCar Series championship in three years.

