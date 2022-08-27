Due to press issues, your delivery of the print edition of the WTE may be delayed.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 425, 427, 430, 431, 432, AND 433... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
