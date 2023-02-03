Senior Bowl Practice

American quarterback Max Duggan of TCU throws a pass during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.

 Associated Press

Quarterbacks Max Duggan and Tyson Bagent have turned the page on terrific seasons that ended badly with national championships in sight.

TCU's Duggan and Shepherd's Bagent are trying to improve their NFL draft stock in a weeklong audition ending in Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. They are among a group of quarterbacks all trying to work their way into Day 2 of the April draft even if none are first-round prospects.

