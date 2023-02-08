Triangle Tough Neighborhood Basketball

Duke head coach Kara Lawson coaches her team during an NCAA basketball game against Connecticut in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Nov. 25, 2022, in Portland, Ore. 

 Associated Press

Duke's Kara Lawson and North Carolina's Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State's Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion.

All of them are in the same area code.

comments powered by Disqus