Warriors Kings Green Ejected Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after he was ejected from Game 2 in the first round of the NBA playoffs for stomping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

 Associated Press

Golden State's Draymond Green stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was an action the league considered excessive, dangerous and worthy of suspension, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said Wednesday.

Dumars — whose job duties include being one of the NBA's major decision-makers for player discipline matters — shed light on what went into the decision to suspend Green for a playoff game, and why Sabonis' actions didn't merit further sanctioning.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus