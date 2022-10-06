wte-20221006-spts-Zeke Nnaji

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji, left, goes up to block a shot by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 132-115. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

LA JOLLA, Calif. – No shirt and no shoes were no problem for Zeke Nnaji in the Nuggets' weight room this summer.

The lack of shoes, at least by traditional standards, was part of Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger's plan for Nnaji's summer. During workouts, he put Nnaji in a minimalist shoe with slots for each toe, which simulates being barefoot but provides increased traction.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus