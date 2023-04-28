Nike Durant Basketball

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant walks on the court during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.

