San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher reacts during an NCAA basketball game against Wyoming on March 4, 2023, in San Diego.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Brian Dutcher will always be known as the guy who spent all those years at Steve Fisher’s side, winning the NCAA title at Michigan in 1989 and recruiting the Fab Five before helping to build San Diego State into a West Coast power.

It’s a pretty full resume, for sure. Dutcher has added to it with his first two March Madness wins in his six seasons as head coach and hopes there’s more to come for SDSU.

