Eastern Michigan running back Samson Evans, center, stiff-arms San Jose State linebacker Alii Matau during a run in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

 Steve Conner/AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.

