...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Eastern Michigan running back Samson Evans, center, stiff-arms San Jose State linebacker Alii Matau during a run in the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.
Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.
"We're fortunate to get this one," a teary-eyed Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. "I'm super proud of our guys. … They just continue to fight and they believe and they love and care about each other. So, when it all comes together like that, it's a pretty special moment."
San Jose State (7-5), which entered the game tied with USC for the fewest total turnovers in FBS with six on the season, turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.
"If you're going to win against good teams and one side of your game is struggling, the other side has to respond," San Jose coach Brent Brennan said. "And we didn't answer. We didn't do that in either phase of the game."
The Spartans built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter when Chevan Cordeiro rushed 27 yards for a TD and then found Justin Lockhart with an 8-yard scoring pass.
Then, Eastern Michigan stormed back, taking control of the game by scoring 33 straight points.
After San Jose State's second touchdown, Sterling Miles blocked the extra point attempt and Tristen Hines scooped up the ball and raced 87 yards for a 2-point defensive PAT.
That was the spark Eastern Michigan needed. The offense that had consecutive three-and-out possessions had touchdowns on its next four drives, all but putting the game out of reach.
Evans scored from 1 yard out to draw Eastern Michigan within 13-9 by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Powell found Darius Lassiter with a 1-yard scoring strike, Evans had a 3-yard TD run and Powell and Lassiter connected on a 28-yard scoring play.
Jesus Gomez booted a 51-yard field goal and Jaylon Jackson scored on a 31-yard run to round out the scoring for the Eagles.
Cordeiro threw TD passes to Nick Nash and Isaiah Hamilton in the second half for the Spartans. Cordeiro led the Spartans offensively, completing 26 of 44 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Powell, who finished his career after stops at Missouri and Troy, took home game MVP honors.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: While the Eagles will savor their second-best season in school history, coach Chris Creighton might have to temper expectations heading into 2023 with some key players returning. Powell is out of eligibility, but whoever steps into the quarterback role will have Evans, the team's leading rusher, returning along with both Hassan Beydoun and Tanner Knue, the team's top receivers.
San Jose State: Losing Elijah Cooks and his 1,000-plus yards of receiving will hurt looking ahead to next season for the Spartans. But all the other starters on offense — including Cordeiro at quarterback — return for a team that will be poised to keep building on the program's recent success.