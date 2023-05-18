University of Wyoming football fans have been wanting to do Craig Bohl’s job since he took over as head coach in 2014.
Soon, UW fans — and college football fans across the country — will have the chance to take over their favorite football program and lead it to the promise land.
Virtually, of course.
EA Sports announced Wednesday that FBS players can opt to have their likeness represented in its upcoming college football game, scheduled to be released next summer in exchange for compensation, according to ESPN. Players that opt out will have a generic name and avatar in the game instead.
It’s been nearly 10 years since EA Sports released the last installment of its popular NCAA Football video game series. A lot has changed since 2013, most notably the implementation of name, image and likeness rules for college athletes across all sports.
NIL was the reason the game shut down in the first place after a lawsuit was filed against the game developer for using players’ likenesses without compensation. Now, with the players and the NCAA back onboard, one of EA Sports’ greatest franchises will soon return to gamers across the country.
Compensation for a player’s likeness has yet to be decided, but according to ESPN, EA Sports’ goal is to have the deal “as inclusive and equitable as possible.”
All 10 FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff have both opted into the new game, along with 120 FBS programs, according to footballscoop.com. EA Sports’ group licensing deal is contracted through OneTeam.
“We’ve wanted to feature collegiate athletes in a meaningful way from the start of our journey to bring an EA Sports college football experience back to our fans,” EA Sports said in a statement, according to The Athletic. “We’re excited to have an agreement in place with OneTeam Partners that will enable us to include the names and likenesses of eligible collegiate football athletes at NCAA Division 1 Football Subdivision schools who opt in to being featured in EA Sports College Football.”
Somewhere in my modest, one-bedroom apartment, there’s an Xbox 360 still chugging along through years of dust and collected dog hair. Inside, a copy of NCAA Football 14 still spins right along.
NCAA Football was a childhood staple that allowed me to lead a basement-dweller like Western Michigan University into the national spotlight. UW fans will soon have the same opportunity to call plays for Bohl in front of the home crowd at War Memorial Stadium while the virtual marching band plays UW’s fight song.
There’s still plenty of time between now and the release of EA Sports’ newest college football game. But after waiting 10 years for news like today’s, what’s another 14 months?
While the NIL landscape may not be all good, giving student-athletes a small slice of the pie that is soon to be NCAA Football video games is a step in the right direction for UW fans and college football fans alike.
Cowboys fans may have missed the window of playing as Josh Allen or Logan Wilson in a UW uniform, but booting the game up for the first time as the camera pans over the Laramie Mountains, well that part will just have to suffice.
Maybe that elusive first Mountain West title in UW history isn’t so far off after all.
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.