Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the team's training facility Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Jalen Hurts has no time to be satisfied.

After a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory and earned him a record-setting contract, Hurts is working like a "madman" to be even better.

