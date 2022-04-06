A little over three months removed from the University of Wyoming’s Potato Bowl win over Kent State, the Cowboys returned to the field last week, spurring storylines as the 2022 season inches closer.
It’s difficult to read too much into the first week of spring practice, especially when only 20 minutes of each session — containing mostly stretching and special teams segments — are open to the media. However, there have been a few revelations to emerge from the post-practice comments of players and coaches.
Here are three takeaways from the first week of spring ball.
No shortage of competition
With 22 returning starters entering last spring, the Pokes had a fairly accurate assessment of who would play key roles at the end of the annual Brown and Gold game. It doesn’t appear that will be the case this year.
Some starting spots are solidified, such as Titus Swen at running back, Easton Gibbs at Mike linebacker and some returning veterans on the offensive and defensive line. With only five starters back on both sides of the ball, though, much is still up for grabs.
“I doubt whether I’m going to release a depth chart at the end of spring this year,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “That’s just the makeup of this team.”
Naturally, the quarterback position is a source of intrigue.
Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley has impressed with his ability to grasp the Cowboys’ pro-style offense, while Bohl noted that Snow College product Evan Svoboda “has a ton of ability, but it’s pretty raw right now.” He also indicated that returners Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons have shown growth throughout the offseason and start of spring practice.
As the second-most experienced running back on the roster, Dawaiian McNeely seems in line to secure the No. 2 spot. However, he’s currently sidelined with a minor hip issue, creating more opportunities for Jeremy Hollingsworth, D.Q. James, Jordon Vaughn and Joseph Braasch to prove themselves during the next few weeks.
The offensive line has a pair of proven tackles in Frank Crum and Eric Abojei, but the rest of the group will be ironed out in the coming months. Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek hinted the Pokes are open to moving guys around up front, as they look to figure out the eight top candidates to make an impact next season.
On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback transfers Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell have already made a positive impression, while Bohl says the development of Cameron Stone has created “good competition at that spot.” Zaire Jackson is among the players in the mix to see playing time at nickelback.
Getting acclimated
Harrell, a Denver native who comes to UW from Wisconsin, is relatively familiar with Laramie’s climate and elevation. It is a new experience, though, for the Cowboys’ other two Power Five transfers.
Hawkins hails from Montgomery, Alabama, and spent the past four years at Ole Miss. He says working out at 7,200 feet took some getting used to, but he’s acclimated now.
“My first taste was when I worked out,” Hawkins said. “I got so light-headed because I wasn’t used to the altitude, but I’m used to it now.”
Linebacker Cole DeMarzo, a Michigan State transfer, comes from the warm and temperate climate of coastal South Carolina. However, he says he prefers Southeast Wyoming winters over those of Lansing, Michigan.
“Laramie winter is actually nice,” DeMarzo said. “The sun’s out all the time, compared to Michigan, which is cloudy all the time, so it’s been feeling good.”
Early standouts
Like quarterback, receiver is another unknown area, with departures Isaiah Neyor and Ayden Eberhardt accounting for 77.7% of the team’s receiving production at the position last season. Joshua Cobbs, who led all returning wide-outs with 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown, has experienced growth from a speed and confidence standpoint. Bohl says the next step for him to become a go-to guy is to continue to improve his confidence, as well as his ability to make contested catches.
Crum is among the most experienced players on Wyoming’s roster, and is set to be an anchor for an offensive line that loses four contributors. Despite having already established himself, the Laramie native has approached the offseason and spring with the tenacity of someone fighting for a starting spot.
“He’s not had a mentally of, ‘I’ve arrived,’” Bohl said. “He has a really sharp edge, and he’s going out there and working really hard.”
In the backfield, Swen has continued to take steps in his growth, both from a physicality and mental perspective, while Polasek suggested that fullback Caleb Driskill might be the most improved player on the offense.
There hasn’t been much said about the defense. Bohl did note that Hawkins and Harrell’s experience in the SEC and Big Ten, respectively, has been apparent. He’s also been impressed with the athleticism of the entire defensive end group, something that is imperative to play in UW’s system.