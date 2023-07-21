NASCAR 75 Most Pivotal Moment Auto Racing

In this August 5, 1995, file photo, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt gestures to the crowd from after winning the Brickyard 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 Associated Press

The 2001 Daytona 500 remains the bleakest day in NASCAR history.

The death of Dale Earnhardt from a crash on the last lap of the race robbed a family of its patriarch and the industry of the greatest stock car star of his era. But beyond the seven championships, The Intimidator persona and fierce rivalries that ushered NASCAR into the mainstream, Earnhardt's enduring legacy may be how his death changed auto racing safety.

