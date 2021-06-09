CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East graduate Graedyn Buell was among the five boys and five girls announced as finalists for the Milward Simpson Award, which is given annually to Wyoming’s top senior athlete.
The other boys finalists are Encampment’s Dalton Peterson, Lyman’s Joseph Turner, Star Valley’s Peter Visser and Worland’s Rudy Sanford.
The girls finalists are Douglas’ Allyson Fertig and Kamdynn Townsend, Powell’s Emma Karhu, Rawlins’ Sydney Thorvaldson and Thunder Basin’s Gabby Drube.
The winners will be announced at a luncheon June 19 in Cody.
Buell was a three-time all-state pick in both football and basketball. He recently was chosen as Wyoming’s football player of the year by Gatorade.
The quarterback has signed with North Dakota State College of Science, and plans to attend that junior college for one season and then transfer to the University of Wyoming. He plans to play football at both schools.