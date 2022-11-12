WyoSports Editor
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East presents a lot of problems for opposing defenses, Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry said.
The Thunderbirds (10-1) run their next play seconds after the previous one ends, and they’ve got a number of speedy and athletic play-makers at their disposal. It’s something the Broncs (11-0) hadn’t seen prior to their 42-39 come-from-behind victory Sept. 30 in Sheridan.
It’s something they haven’t seen since, but they’ll have to overcome East’s offense if they want to repeat as Class 4A state champions.
The teams have established themselves as the state’s best throughout the season. Now, they’ll meet for the state title at 4 p.m. today at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“Trying to replicate that tempo is really challenging,” Mowry said. “We have been doing our best to replicate how fast they go and the way they keep the same personnel out there and move them around. They run a lot of plays out of a lot of formations and come at you quick.
“It’s hard to make plays when they have the speed they do at running back and with their receiver. Then, their quarterback pulls the ball down and runs really well. You really have to play team defense with 11 men on the same page.”
The latter was something Sheridan struggled with at the start of their previous meeting. The T-Birds moved the ball right down the field on two early drives to stake a 14-0 lead.
The Broncs fought back, capitalized on East’s penalty woes, forced the game’s lone turnover and got stops when they most needed them.
“The mistakes we made were big mistakes that you can’t make against the best team in the state,” East coach Chad Goff said. “We have to eliminate those mistakes and show up on special teams. They’re great at special teams. There’s no secret there.”
There’s also no secret when it comes to who teams must limit if they’re going to have a chance to beat Sheridan, which has won five state championships since 2015.
Senior running back Colson Coon is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for the state. He rushed for a Wyoming single-game state record 517 yards during the Broncs’ 63-42 victory over Cheyenne Central in the 4A semifinals. He also scored seven touchdowns that night, giving him 31 rushing touchdowns on the season.
“We have to gang tackle (Coon),” Goff said. “He doesn’t go down often being tackled by just one person. You have to get there, wrap up and rally to the ball.”
While limiting Coon is a good place to start the defensive game plan, teams also must contend with speedy and opportunistic playmakers like Mathew Ketner and Dane Steel. Ketner is the Broncs’ leading receiver with 449 yards this season. He also is their second-leading rusher with 357 yards on the ground.
Sheridan runs behind a line that features players like Dylan Bennett, who missed most of this season with a knee injury, and Chance Larson, who has excelled since moving from running back to guard as a junior.
“Our guys joke that he got promoted to guard,” Mowry said. “He’s done a tremendous job of learning how to play the offensive line the past two years after having been a running back since fifth grade.”
East leads the state in total offense and scoring at 440 yards and 48.2 points per game, respectively. Junior quarterback Cam Hayes leads 4A in all-purpose offense with an average of 288.6 yards per contest. Classmate Drew Jackson is eighth at 167.8.
East has worked to clean up its penalty woes, while also working to address other issues, Goff said.
“We had issues with assignments and alignment on defense,” he said. “We came back, watched the film and found out we looked all out of sorts. That game was a catalyst for us to teach our kids to be better at what we were asking them to do and understanding their assignments.
“We were so out of sorts that we just needed to get back to basics. Turnovers and penalties happen, even though you don’t want them to. The alignment and assignment stuff is what we have to eliminate to give ourselves a chance.”