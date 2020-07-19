Name: Ed Wright
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Retired Army Major General, Adjunct Professor
Education: B.A. Arizona State University (Elementary Education); M.A. Arizona State University (Education Administration); Ed.S. Idaho State University (Education Administration); Doctor of Education Montana State University (Administration/Supervision); Command and General Staff College; and U.S. Army War College
Experience: Retired Army Major General, Wyoming Adjutant General; State Director of the Wyoming Military Department; retired teacher, principal, Associate Superintendent and Adjunct Professor.
What motivated you to run for this position?
We are at a crossroads in Wyoming. It is not business as usual! As citizens we must fundamentally change our expectations of state services and our role in contributing to their costs.
I am a retired Army Major General; 40 year resident of Wyoming; prior State Director of the Wyoming Military Department; and a retired teacher principal, Associate Superintendent and Adjunct Professor with over 30 years of educational experience.
During this drastic drop in state revenues and Pandemic, I have the training, experience, and tested leadership to work with other state leaders in forging a way forward while protecting our essential services and Wyoming values. I plan to "Give Back" to our community and state as a member of the Wyoming Legislature.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
My 3 priorities as a new legislator will be: Pandemic recovery and adjusting to a new normal; Maintaining a balanced state budget, and Providing sufficient resources while managing costs for Wyoming's K-12 Education program.
While there is not room here to discuss the solutions in detail, I have given each of these considerable thought and I know I can contribute to finding their solutions.
One of the most pressing issues in Wyoming's pandemic recovery efforts is emergency funds management. The federal money Wyoming received must be used or returned by December 31st. At the same time, the federal money must be spent according to strict federal guidelines. I believe the Governor and Legislature has done a good job so far, but the deadlines are approaching, the pandemic is not going away and the needs of businesses and individuals affected by Covid 19 continue to mount. Extending unemployment benefits; preventing business closures; personal bankruptcies, evictions, and interruptions to the supply chain are just a few of the immediate needs related to pandemic recovery. As a former Hospital Board Chairman and retired Army Major General trained in emergency management and strategic studies, I can help.
There will be no easy solution to Wyoming's dramatic decline in revenue. To craft a balanced budget, our elected leaders will need to consider multiple solutions. Those will include: use of our state's savings and reserves; reviewing current tax exemptions; expanding our current tax base; and reducing our state's expenses and footprint.
In addition to the 20% cuts to state agencies the Governor has implemented, there are a number of specific revenue enhancements that deserve consideration. Those include: Severence taxes, Corporate taxes, Sin taxes, pausing state water projects, and reviewing the allocations to local governments, the University of Wyoming and Wyoming Community Colleges. My experience as a state director and school district business manager will prove useful in finding a way forward.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
With over 30 years of Wyoming educational experience I am in a unique position to join the dialogue about K-12 education policy. I am better prepared to adjust current school policy while protecting classroom teachers and student learning.
With no relief in sight for the current pandemic, my experience as a prior Hospital Board chairman and trained emergency manager and strategic thinker will set me aside from my opponents as we strive to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the new normal.
In the 1970s and 80's both Texas and Wyoming received approximately 80 of their revenue from mineral extraction. Today Wyoming is still at 80% while Texas is down to 27%. I am committed to helping Wyoming diversity its economy and tax base. If Texas can do it, so can we.