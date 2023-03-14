All-America Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey, top, gets a dunk over Davidson forward David Skogman, left, and forward Sean Logan in an NCAA basketball game on Dec. 17, 2022, in Indianapolis

 Associated Press

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

