A street vendor sits under an umbrella while selling fruit on the side of a road in Los Angeles, California, on July 11. More than 50 million Americans are set to bake under dangerously high temperatures this week, from California to Texas to Florida, as a heat wave builds across the southern United States.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

In the South and Southwest, and most intensely from Southern California to South Florida, a dangerous heat wave has gripped the nation, with 104 million Americans under a heat warning advisory. Records are being broken right and left: The first full week of July was recorded as the Earth’s hottest on record, and it followed the hottest June on record.

Texas has been hit especially hard, with cities recording high temperatures of 110 degrees or more. This is not some minor inconvenience, but a dangerous and deadly circumstance, with hundreds of people sick and a dozen dying in the Lone Star State from heat-related causes this summer. On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health also reported its first heat-related casualty of the summer: a 52-year-old man in Cecil County.

