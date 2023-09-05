Capitals Minority Youth Hockey

Duante' Abercrombie speaks to players as an instructor at the Washington Capitals' inaugural Rising Stars Academy on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia.

 Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. — Braeden Montague walked into the Washington Capitals practice facility following a long drive back from a summer trip to Winnipeg. The crowd inside made it worth the trek.

In the building were more than 100 fellow hockey players of color. On the ice were four Black coaches. Montague, who is of Black and Indian heritage, was stunned.

