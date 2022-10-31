The Jack Eichel Surgery Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel plays against the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL game on March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

 Associated Press

Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player.

The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the more-accepted standard of fusion surgery — is called artificial disk replacement and he eventually got it.


