John Nutter, election judge at Slade Elementary School, greets a voter on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He worked with Tom Mattimore, also an election judge, as part of a panel of election workers who directed voters to the correct ballots for their precincts during the general election.
Albany County elections staff prepare to process ballots during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Albany County Courthouse. This is the last of many elections as Albany County Clerk for Jackie Gonzales, center, who is retiring.
Harriet Hageman, Wyoming's Republican nominee in the race for U.S. House of Representatives, gets ready to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Kiwanis Community House in Cheyenne.
John Nutter, election judge at Slade Elementary School, greets a voter on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He worked with Tom Mattimore, also an election judge, as part of a panel of election workers who directed voters to the correct ballots for their precincts during the general election.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Albany County elections staff prepare to process ballots during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Albany County Courthouse. This is the last of many elections as Albany County Clerk for Jackie Gonzales, center, who is retiring.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Harriet Hageman, Wyoming's Republican nominee in the race for U.S. House of Representatives, gets ready to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Kiwanis Community House in Cheyenne.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
A Laramie police officer signs in to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Velma Linford Elementary School in Laramie’s West Side.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Election judge Jerry Gruber greets a voter on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election at the Volma Linford Elementary School. “We want everybody to vote,” Gruber said.