Colorado Avalanche center Lars Eller, middle, collects the puck between San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning, front, and left wing William Eklund in the third period Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

The national television screens cut from the ice in Las Vegas to the streets in Washington, D.C., where throngs were already starting to celebrate 7:37 before it became official.

In the weeks and years that followed, Lars Eller would encounter fans in Washington who thanked him. He noticed a distinct increase in his local recognizability.

