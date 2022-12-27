WyoSports Writer
Every basketball team, regardless of level, needs two quality scorers it can rely on when the game gets tight.
Those two players for the University of Wyoming women this season have been super-senior guard Quinn Weidemann and sophomore forward Allyson Fertig. But what happens when one or both are having an off night?
That is where junior forward Grace Ellis has stepped up. Throughout UW’s nonconference slate, Ellis has become one of the most reliable scorers to help lead UW to a 7-4 record.
“We got a really unique opportunity to put our stamp on the game and how we play here at Wyoming,” Ellis said. “I think we are just trying to run with that momentum now.”
While Ellis has been a potent scorer for the Cowgirls this season, that wasn’t always the case. Throughout her first two seasons in Laramie, Ellis served as more of a role player.
During her freshman season, Ellis averaged 2.3 points per game on just under 30% shooting from the field while playing 10.3 minutes per game. She played in 24 games, but did not start any of them.
Ellis’ role grew her sophomore year, and she saw her numbers increase. She made her first of eight starts in the second game against Wichita State and averaged 5.6 points per game on 38% shooting for the year. Her minutes-per-game average jumped up, as well, increasing to 18.9 per game.
But it wasn’t a perfect season for her, by any means. Due to the play of then-senior Alba Sanchez-Ramos, Ellis started preseason camp as the starter at the five. But she quickly saw herself relegated to a backup role because of the emergence of Fertig. She found herself moving into different positions throughout the season, which made things challenging.
“I went from starting as a five-man, but then Allyson became such a big player for us, so I moved back into my position as a four,” Ellis said. “I had to work out what was needed for me in that position and how I could be most effective there.”
Entering her junior campaign, she was moved back to her original position as a four by the coaching staff to fill the shoes of Sanchez-Ramos. Ellis used some of the lessons she learned from last season and won the job outright out of practice.
During the Cowgirls’ first 11 games, Ellis has turned into one of their most reliable scoring threats. She currently averages 10 points per game – the second-highest mark on the team behind only Weidemann – and has recorded six double-digit scoring games. She also ranks third on the team in average time on the court with 23.9 minutes per game.
It didn’t take long for Ellis to make a major impact for the Cowgirls. In her second game of the season against Gonzaga, Ellis put together a 16-point performance, eclipsing her career high, to help the Cowgirls nearly upset the Zags.
Ellis tied that high one week later in a 64-44 drubbing of Regis. Four days after that, Ellis put up a 17-point effort to help lead the Cowgirls to a victory over UC Davis.
“She is playing at a really high level right now,” associate head coach Ryan Larsen said. “She has had a few games where she has exploded and made some big shots from the arc.”
Ellis’ emergence as one of the teams premier threats is not a shock to anyone involved in the Cowgirls program. The biggest thing that has changed for Ellis has been in her confidence. Ezell said she and the coaching staff always knew Ellis was capable of this kind of production.
She was challenged by the coaching staff to get more involved in the offense, particularly around the block, and has responded to the challenge.
“We have seen that in practice (from her),” Ezell said. “She is playing with a really high confidence right now, which we really love to see. She is just continuing to grow her game with each game that has gone by.”
The other area of improvement Ellis has made is in her shooting percentage. To correct this, Ellis said she spent a lot of time in the gym before and after practices working on her shot. She would do this alone or with friends, and would often take spot-up 3-pointers from positions on the court that the offense normally shoots from.
“The coaches always knew I could shoot, the problem was that my shot took so long to get off,” Ellis said. “The coaches told me they wanted me to get a quicker shot and let it fly without thinking too much.
“We have great facilities at Wyoming, and you could always get on the gun or get with some friends, and you just get volume shots up. I think that helped a lot.”
Her work paid off in a big way. After averaging 35.8% from the field and just 21.4% from deep over her first two seasons, she now leads the team in shooting at just over 53% from the field and beyond the arc. This level of efficiency has allowed her to turn into a match-up nightmare for other teams, who need to be aware of where she is on the court at all times.
With the nonconference slate now over, the Cowgirls’ schedule shifts to their 10 conference foes. Ellis will need to continue to play a big role in the offense, with both Weidemann and Fertig being the focal point of every team’s scouting report. She is well aware of this fact, and knows what she needs to do to continue building upon her excellent start to the season.
“I just have to keep trying to play with confidence,” Ellis said. “I just need to keep taking my shots. Some nights, they (may not be) falling, but they will fall, and I have to (keep finding ways) to score.”