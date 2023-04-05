Broncos Elway Departs Football

Denver Broncos consultant John Elway looks on against the Houston Texans during an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Associated Press

John Elway, who had a hand in all three of the Lombardi Trophies glistening in the Denver Broncos' trophy case, no longer has any formal ties to the team he defined for more than four decades.

Elway's contract as an outside consultant to George Paton, his hand-picked successor as general manager, expired last month and wasn't renewed.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus