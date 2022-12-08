Coaching to the Limit-Rower Suicide

In this February 2020 photo provided by University of California San Diego is men’s rowing coach Geoff Bond during practice in San Diego. Brian Lilly Jr., 19, who committed suicide on Jan. 4, 2021, was a rower at University of California San Diego. Lilly’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and the rowing coach, Bond, who is no longer with the school.

 University of California San Diego via AP

SAN FRANCISCO — Some of Geoff Bond’s rowers loved and appreciated his demanding style. They thrived on how the coach at the University of California-San Diego pushed them to the limit while preparing them to take on the real world.

But for others, Bond was a nightmare, with over-the-top intensity, an unpredictable temper and rage they abhorred. They say he regularly threatened to harm or kill team members. One heartbroken couple insists Bond’s behavior was to blame for their son’s suicide.


