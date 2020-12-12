For Rawlins High School senior Sydney Thorvaldson, the state cross country meet back in October did not mark the end of her season. Throvaldson kept training and added two additional, national meets to her schedule in 2020.
She picked up an impressive win in mid-November at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions in Indiana. And, most recently, she added another gold medal to her collection with a commanding win at the High School Cross Country National Invite in Lubbock, Texas on Dec. 5th.
The win in Lubbock did mark the final time Thorvaldson would run in a cross country meet as a high schooler. Her first place finish was the exclamation point on an astounding prep cross country career.
As unfathomable as it may seem to anyone who has followed Thorvaldson’s season, she was actually not favored to win the meet in Lubbock. Brynn Brown of Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX was the favorite coming into the meet. Thorvaldson, who has never been one to back down from a challenge, was well aware Brown would be at the meet, in addition to a number of other top competitors. As usual, she rose to the challenge.
“The meet was smaller than the one in Indiana but the competition was a lot better,” she said. “The top girls were a lot faster. This was a more dense field than my last race so it felt like a completely different race. I knew that I would have to perform really well. There were plenty of girls in the top 10 in the country so I knew I’d have to come prepared.”
Thorvaldson did come prepared. After assessing the course, she knew it wouldn’t be a PR course because of uneven ground, loose dirt and rolling hills. Additionally, she didn’t get a huge elevation advantage like she often does when she races outside of Wyoming because Lubbock is about three-thousand feet elevation. Despite those factors and the frigid temperatures, Thorvaldson managed to put up an impressive time of 16 minutes, 23.85 seconds.
She bested Brown, who came in at 16 minutes, 50.14 seconds, by more than 20 seconds. The finish was the second time this season Thorvaldson has posted a time under 16 minutes and 30 seconds and was the sixth time she’s finished a race in under 17 minutes.
Because she was expecting a competitive race, Thorvaldson didn’t spend any time getting caught up in the emotion of racing for the last time in high school. That said, when she was on the home stretch and knew she had the race won, she admitted the reality of the situation finally sunk in.
“I think down the final stretch it was a little bittersweet. I knew that I had the lead and it was really nice to take the final stretch to reflect on it. But when I crossed the finish line, I realized I was just tired from a tough race,” she giggled.
Even now, it hasn’t really sunk in for Thorvaldson, as she’s turned her attention back to school and the upcoming indoor track season. With the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Thorvaldson had actually made the decision to go to remote learning for the past few weeks in order to limit her chances of being exposed to the virus. Competing in those last two races was a priority she was committed to seeing through.
However, after returning to Rawlins from Lubbock, she hit the books and went back to in-person learning just in time to prepare for finals over the next two weeks. Thorvaldson has always prioritized being a student-athlete and admitted she’s thought of little else as she’s been preparing for finals.
She did, though, share some of her favorite memories from the past four years in cross country. The first that came to mind was her very first race as a high schooler. It’s almost laughable now, but she was expecting to run in the JV race the first time she ran in high school. The meet was in Casper and head coach Nancy Steinberg had different plans.
“I remember I thought I was going to be running JV,” Thorvaldson said. “But Coach Steinberg was like, ‘Nope, you’re ready.’ It was a memorable race because I wasn’t sure how to compete at the high school level and it was cool to see I really could compete.”
It’s clear Thorvaldson has always been humble to her abilities. To say she could compete, even as a freshman racing for the very first time, was a vast understatement. Starting at that race on Casper Mountain, Thorvaldson never lost a race on her high school schedule in all four seasons she ran as an Outlaw.
She also noted she would look back on the times she ran in the Nike events and the many other national events she ran in as a high schooler with fond memories and gratitude for the opportunity to compete on the national level so many times. The 2020 season will also hold special meaning for Thorvaldson.
“This season was actually really special,” she said. “There were a lot of races that stuck out because it was just a really weird season.”
She can thank COVID-19 for the weirdness.
Sentiment aside, Thorvaldson is back to business. She’s taking a bit of time off from serious training and will focus on things like cycling and swimming while she lets her body recover from the grueling 2020 cross country season. She’s hoping to get through finals and pick back up with training as she prepares for the indoor track season.
While the Wyoming High School Activities Association has given indoor track the greenlight for the 2021 season, it is still unclear what the Outlaws’ season will look like. However, Thorvaldson has been invited to a large indoor meet in Virginia in January, so that will be her point of focus when she resumes her training schedule.
It’s safe to say she will remember the 2020 cross season both for her many triumphs and the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thorvaldson didn’t seem too hung up on all the “lasts”, though. As she prepares to run in the SEC at the University of Arkansas, there are still plenty of races in her future and she is committed to training and preparing for that next level.