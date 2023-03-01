Endangered Wolves

This Jan. 27, 2023, image provided by the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team shows Grace Dougan, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer, carrying a sedated wolf during the agency's annual survey near Aragon, N.M. A team conducts a health check and attaches a collar to the wolf before releasing it back into the wild. The agency released the survey results Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, saying there are at least 241 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.

 Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team via AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Endangered Mexican gray wolves are making more strides, as more breeding pairs and pups have been documented since reintroduction efforts began in the southwestern U.S. more than two decades ago, federal wildlife managers said Tuesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the results of its annual survey in New Mexico and Arizona, saying this is the first time the population has topped 200 and the seventh straight year that the numbers have trended upward.

