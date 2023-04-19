GREEN RIVER – The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Awards Luncheon at the Hampton Inn on Tuesday, April 19, to recognize citizens and businesses throughout Green River.
The following is this year’s award winners:
- Sean Deichmueller (2022 Volunteer of the Year)
- Fast Cars and Foster Kids (2023 Organization of the Year)
- Green River Bowling Center (2023 Breakthrough Business Award)
- Twisted Timber (2023 Pacer Business Award)
- NAPA (2023 Outstanding Business of the Year)
- Tom Wilson (2023 Distinguished Citizen of the Year)
Deichmueller, this year’s Volunteer of the Year, has given his time for various community events over the years including Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, Flaming Gorge Days and the Crystal Classic. However, the most notable is his dedication to the River Festival and Run with the Horses marathons. For the past fifteen years, he has been head of security for the annual event.
Fast Cars and Foster Kids make sure local foster children receive needed items. Many times, these children come into foster homes with the clothes on their backs being the only clothes they own. Since the state does not pay to clothe foster kids, the burden is left to the foster parents. Sometimes it's not clothing that is needed, but other items. Many kids may need winter boots, coats, a backpack, school supplies, diapers and baby formula. They are trying to help take care of the burden off the foster parents. At the same time, they are also trying to keep our local car community alive and active. They work to bring car events to the area for all types of vehicle enthusiasts. The auto cross events give performance-oriented people the chance to put their vehicle to the test as well as hone their driving skills. They are able to do this in a controlled environment. It also helps to track younger generations. Fast cars and Foster Kids have been a part of the community since 2017. They have helped several hundred local children and given miles of smiles to future gearheads in our area.
The breakthrough business award is presented annually to a local merchant that has been in business for more than two years but no more than five years.
The Green River Bowling Center was purchased and brought back to life by its new owners Jeff Stout and Kelli Lennon, the recipients for the 2023 Breakthrough Business Award. They reopened the doors to the Green River community on December 12, 2020. The hard work and dedication of these two entrepreneurs and all their wonderful staff have revitalized an integral gathering spot for everyone in Green River to enjoy. Their passion as business owners has ensured that this amazing place is once again open for the recreation needs of friends and families. This is a place where people of all ages can go to without leaving town. Stout and Lennon remain very involved with community events. They support make a wish, Memorial Hospital cancer awareness, Bowling for Cancer, Green River Knights baseball, Green River High School sports, Special Olympics, high school kid's groups and many more. They will also be hosting their second annual end of the school year bash to provide safe entertainment, allowing children to celebrate the culmination of another successful academic season.
Twisted Timber started their journey in 2021 as a home-based business. They grew quickly into a small brick and mortar and before their first year in this location they moved down the road to a new space. With so much room to grow. It is because of this moving and shaking that they are being recognized as the Pacer Business of 2023 Since their opening, this business has collaborated with many other local establishments merchants and home-based shops to promote a thriving small town business community. Offering pop-up shops, creating large seasonal events and participating in multi-vendor shopping experiences. Because of their unique variety of merchandise, wonderful customer service and an eagerness to support the community owners Kayla and Bill Duncan and Twisted Timber are the recipients of this award.
NAPA, the recipient for the 2023 Outstanding Business Award, opened in 1994 as a locally owned and operated auto parts store and in 1997, they expanded by opening their Rock Springs location.
NAPA is no stranger to community involvement. They are longtime sponsors for many local events, organizations and charities. Some of these include the River Festival and the food bank, Green River Knights baseball, Green River preschool, Cowboys Against Cancer, Red Desert Humane Society, Tree of Sharing, and Boys and Girls Club to help families in need during the holiday season. For the past 20 years, they have collected toys for the salvation army.
The owner of NAPA has played an active role in the Green River community serving as a volunteer firefighter for the past 35 years with the Green River fire department. His son has also served as a volunteer firefighter for the past eleven years for the Green River fire department. Their long history of community involvement and their willingness to add a positive aspect to our little community here and Wyoming make this business an excellent candidate for this award.
Wilson, the recipient for the 2023 Distinguished Citizen award, has called Green River home his entire life. Graduating from Green River High School in 1974, as a first team all-conference linebacker, first team all-conference offensive lineman, first team all-state linebacker, second team all-state offensive lineman, second in the state for tackles and leading the south defense to win the first Wyoming Shrine Bowl 37-0, it was fairly obvious that this man was a force to take notice of.
Shortly after graduating high school, Wilson married the love of his life, Sheryl. After working full time for two years with Bushelman Construction, he enrolled in the University of Wyoming. In 1976, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in industrial technology education in 1980.
Wilson has two daughters, Heather and Kristen.
Wilson began his career as an interim welding and machine shop teacher at Rock Springs High School, wherein he earned Teacher of the Year. From 1981 to 1998, he taught woods P.E., architectural design, construction technology and tech lab at the junior high level in Green River. From there, he transferred to GRHS and taught welding, architectural design and tech lab.
His football coaching career started in 1987. Over the next 13 years, he led the Wolves to six semifinal appearances. As a coach, he holds 53 career wins, the most wins of any coach in school history. He was selected as 4A Coach of the Year three times and in 1993 he was the head coach for the Shrine Bowl.
In 2002, he became Dean of Students/Activities Director for GRHS and while in this position, he earned his master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming. In 2004, he became the district activities director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and held this position until he retired in 2015. During his tenure as activities director, he earned a list of impressive accolades:
Served as president of the Wyoming Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association from 2004 to 2007 and was also the Wyoming Leadership training coordinator for this program from 2011 to 2015.
Won the state award of merit 2008/ 2009.
Three-time nominee for the National Frank Kovakeski Professional Development Award.
Only recipient in the U.S. to receive the National Jim Teff Award in 2015 for his work in distant learning.
Served on the National Scholarship Committee from 2011 to 2015.
Wyoming Athletic Director of the Year 2012/2013.
Served on the National Endowment Committee from 2013-2014.
Served on the NIAAA Section 8
Earned Certified Master Athletic Administrator in 2013, distinction only earned by a total of four athletic directors in Wyoming.
As one of his special projects, he spearheaded the Green River Hall of Fame, which came to fruition in 2009. Since then, many schools around Wyoming have implemented the same recognition of achievements for past students, staff and school teams in their own high schools. In the fall of 2015, he was rehired as the welding instructor for Green River High School, retiring a second time in 2021.
As a grandfather of six as well as continuing his commitment to caring for the grounds of his community church, he had to find more ways to occupy his time in 2022. He founded Cedar Mountain Industries, a custom home remodel design company in February.
In March, Wilson was appointed to SCSD No.2 board of trustees. In April, he was appointed to the Greenbelt Task Force (GBTF) for the city of Green River. One of his most current projects with the GBTF was sparked by his desire to create a wheelchair accessible multi use trail system that overlooks Green River. He spent his time negotiating with landowners, the BLM, helping with grants and connecting with community partners. Due to these efforts, the project could possibly start construction this year.