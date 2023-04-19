Pete and Tom

Green River Mayor Pete Rust announced Green River resident Tom Wilson as the 2023 Distinguished Citizen during the Green River Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon awards. One of Wilson's most current projects with the Greenbelt Task Force was sparked by his desire to create a wheelchair accessible multi use trail system that overlooks Green River. Wilson spent his time negotiating with landowners, the BLM, helping with grants and connecting with community partners. Due to these efforts, the project could possibly start construction this year.

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Awards Luncheon at the Hampton Inn on Tuesday, April 19, to recognize citizens and businesses throughout Green River.

