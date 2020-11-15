...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...EAST PLATTE COUNTY AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY,
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE
HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING
CAMPERS AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR
VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED
OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF
58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.
Whoever cut the trailer for “Fatman” deserves a little something extra in their stocking this Christmas. Mel Gibson playing a despairing, bad Santa railing against the ballooning number of naughty kids while fending off a hitman hired to kill him offered some promise of perverse pleasure that, alas, the movie itself doesn’t deliver. “Fatman” isn’t a lump of coal. More like a fruitcake your neighbor dropped off in early December that’s left on the counter through the new year, its red and green cherries hardening into buckshot before being hauled out to the curb with the Christmas tree.
The main problem with “Fatman” is that it plays its premise straight, squandering the opportunity to be the kind of gonzo holiday movie that could serve as seasonal counterprogramming to treacly Hallmark Channel fare. There’s a brief moment at the end of the film where Gibson’s Chris Cringle squares off against Walton Goggins’ hamster-loving assassin and bellows, “You think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly?” The line hints at the movie “Fatman” could have been had its creators possessed a little more focus and courage.