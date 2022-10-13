Rawlins city hall

The Rawlins city hall. Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – The City Council approved authorizing submission of a Wyoming Community Development Authority Community Development Block Grant, during members' meeting on Oct. 4.

The grant is for the purpose of repairing and replacing the city's water infrastructure transmission line and air and blow-off valves. Grant writer Andrea Hammond said Rawlins is in the process of applying.

