LAPD officers close the road leading to homicide scene where Pop Smoke, a rising New York rapper, was fatally shot on February 19, 2020 on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills, Calif. Los Angeles Times/courtesy
Los Angeles police say at least four people are connected to Wednesday's shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke at a Hollywood Hills home, law enforcement sources told The Times.
Detectives have reviewed security camera video, which the sources said also may have captured images of the getaway car. In addition to home cameras, there are nearby locations that have license plate reader technology that also could aid in the investigation, the sources added.